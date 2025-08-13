LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Israel-Gaza war: heavy Israeli strikes pound Gaza city, children scramble for books & pens

Israel-Gaza war: heavy Israeli strikes pound Gaza city, children scramble for books & pens

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 11:05 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 11:05 IST
Israel-Gaza war: heavy Israeli strikes pound Gaza city, children scramble for books & pens
Heavy Israeli airstrikes have pounded Gaza City, leaving destruction in their wake, as children are seen scrambling for books and pens amid the rubble. Watch to know more!

Trending Topics

trending videos