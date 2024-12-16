Two major developments are occurring in West Asia. Israel has dropped an ‘earthquake bomb’ in Syria, its impact was so strong that it was measured as a 3.1 magnitude tremor. Simultaneously, Iran is arousing fear with its new secret ship and fighter jet. Will these developments set the stage for a larger confrontation? The early stages of a new arms race that could engulf the region in further chaos? Watch in fort more details!
Israel Drops ‘Earthquake Bomb’ As Iran Arouses Fear With Secret Ship And Fighter Jet
Advertisment