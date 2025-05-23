LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 21:02 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 21:02 IST
Israel draws outcry from Europe
Videos May 23, 2025, 21:02 IST

Israel draws outcry from Europe

Israel is drawing outcry from Europe after the Israeli forces opened fire at an Italian delegation, who were visiting the occupied West Bank.

Trending Topics

trending videos