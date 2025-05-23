LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 20:55 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 20:55 IST
Israel draws outcry from Europe
May 23, 2025, 20:55 IST

Israel is drawing outcry from Europe after the Israeli forces open-fired at an Italian delegation, who were visiting the occupied west bank.

