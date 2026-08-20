/Israel closes Gaza strike probe, Australia and rights groups demand answers

A fresh controversy has erupted after the Israeli military announced it will not pursue criminal proceedings over a 2024 Gaza strike that killed aid workers. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its investigation found operational failures but concluded there was no basis for a criminal case. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from Australia, whose citizens were among those killed, as well as from international human rights organizations. Critics argue the findings amount to an "open-and-shut" investigation that fails to ensure accountability. The dispute is reigniting broader questions about wartime conduct, military accountability, and the protection of civilians and humanitarian workers in conflict zones.