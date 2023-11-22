World Cup
Israel approves hostage deal with Hamas
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 22, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
In an unprecedented vote early Wednesday morning, Israel’s cabinet approved an agreement to secure the release of roughly 50 hostages who were abducted into Gaza during the October 7 terror onslaught.
