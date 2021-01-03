Israel administers 11.5 vaccination doses per 100 people

Jan 03, 2021, 06.15 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Israel leads the vaccine race; administers 11.5 vaccination doses per 100 people. Over 10% of the country's population has been vaccinated so far. By the end of this month, the high-risk population will receive the second dose of the vaccine.
