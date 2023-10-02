Islamic State terrorist Shahnawaz, 2 associates held in New Delhi

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
A most wanted Islamic State terrorist was arrested in India's New Delhi amid a major crackdown by the country's top anti-terror agency. The Delhi police special cell has arrested Shahnawaz Alias Shafi a suspected most wanted terrorist affiliated with the Islamic State. Shahnawaz has been on the National Investigation Agency's most-wanted list.

