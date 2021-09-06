Islamic State 'Beatle' pleads guilty over US hostage deaths

Sep 06, 2021, 05:45 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Alexanda Kotey, 37, pleaded guilty to all eight counts against him at a plea hearing in US District Court. The charges include hostage-taking resulting in death and providing material support to the Islamic State group from 2012 through 2015.
Read in App