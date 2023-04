There was no Bilawal Bhutto, it was left for his deputy, Hina Rabbani Khar, to meet Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov. But Khar was unprepared and appears nervous. She came with only one official while Lavrov was waiting with a full team of diplomats. Pakistanis are livid, calling out the Pakistani government. Netizens are even asking for the resignation of Hina Rabbani Khar.