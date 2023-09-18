Islamabad: Pakistani President Arif Alvi administers oath to Justice Isa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 18, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
Justice Qazi Faez Isa is sworn in as the 29th Chief Justice of the country full court proceedings have been notified which will be presided over. Earlier on Sunday Justice Isa was administered the oath of President Arif Alvi and was sworn in during a ceremony in Islamabad.

