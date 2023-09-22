Islamabad court summons Imran Khan in ‘Un-Islamic’ marriage case

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Ex-Pak PM Imran Khan summoned in court for alleged ‘Un-Islamic’ marriage to third wife. Former Pak PM continues to face charges and imprisonment after being convicted in the Toshakhana case.

