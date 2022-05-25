Islamabad braces for political showdown, ousted PM leads march despite Shehbaz govt's ban

Published: May 25, 2022, 11:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Tensions are running high in Pakistan, the PTI chairman and former Pakistan PM Imran khan is carrying out his freedom march towards the capital city of Islamabad despite the government's ban on protests.
