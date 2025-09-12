/Isla De Las Munecas: Mexico City's Haunted Doll Island | WION

Nestled in the canals of Xochimilco, just south of Mexico City, lies a haunting and unexpected tourist attraction: Isla de las Muñecas (The Island of the Dolls). This eerie isle is home to hundreds of creepy, dismembered dolls, their severed limbs and blank-eyed faces adorning the trees. The island's dark history is tied to the tragic fate of a young girl who died under mysterious circumstances, and the dolls are said to be a tribute to her lost soul. The atmosphere is unsettling, even in daylight, but takes on a particularly ominous quality in the darkness.