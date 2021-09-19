ISIS-K: Suicide bomber who attacked Kabul airport was held in Delhi

Sep 19, 2021, 11:15 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
The Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K) has claimed that the suicide bomber, who had attacked Kabul airport last month, was caught in Delhi five years ago. They also revealed that after serving in a prison in India, he was deported to Afghanistan.
Read in App