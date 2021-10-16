ISIS-K claims responsibility for mosque attack in Kandahar; 40 killed and over 90 injured

Oct 16, 2021, 09:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the deadly suicide attack in Afghanistan that killed dozens of people in a Shia mosque. WION'S Anas Mallick brings you all the latest developments on this.
