Is Ukraine war helping Russia boost its defence industry and economy?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Russia is boosting its defence budget by a whopping 70%. Russian economy was once thought to be crumbling under western sanctions. But increased war spending has instead accelerated its industrial production index, by over 2%. Russia continues to bag defence contracts across the world and foster ties with several friendlies of the west including some NATO nations. So, has the war choked Russia or helped it grow? Is the Ukraine war emerging as Russia’s game plan to boost its economy? Watch Game Plan with Shivan Chanana

