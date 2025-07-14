Published: Jul 14, 2025, 21:14 IST | Updated: Jul 14, 2025, 21:14 IST
Is Trump Using Citizenship and Deportation as a Tool to Silence His Critics?
There is growing concern among legal experts and civil rights advocates that Donald Trump may be using threats of citizenship revocation and deportation as political tools to target or silence his critics, especially immigrants and dissenters. These tactics raise questions about constitutional rights, due process, and the potential misuse of executive authority in suppressing opposition and dissent in democratic society.