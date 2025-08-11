Is Trump's immigration policy behind falling employment rates in the U.S? | Job growth slowed

The US job market slowed sharply in July, adding just 73,000 jobs, well below expectations. To make matters worse, May and June job gains were revised down by a combined 258,000: raising serious concerns about the impact of President Donald Trump’s trade policies on hiring and economic growth. What’s driving the slowdown? We break down the data and the political implications.