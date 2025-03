There is a raging debate in financial circles if U.S. President Donald Trump's open embrace of cryptos is right. Global discussions are about the conflict of interest or ethical conundrum and whether this sets the stage for a crisis. Bank of France chief Francois Villeroy de Galhau warned that the united states' encouragement of crypto and non-bank financing could trigger the next financial crisis. However, Villeroy did not clarify exactly how that would happen.