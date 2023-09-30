Is Trudeau losing credibility after his claims against India?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
Indo-Canadian relations have been turbulent over the past few years. Canada's recent allegations against the Indian Government have only made things worse between the two countries. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau claimed he has credible information of India being involved in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. However, India has vehemently denied all the allegations and issued a series of retaliatory measures. Who was Hardeep Singh Nijjar whose killing triggered India-Canada tensions?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos