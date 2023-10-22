Is there an increased security threat for overseas Americans amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
The U.S. is exercising caution. Amid the escalating Israel-Hamas war. Are Americans going to be a target? Amid the Israel-Hamas war & increasing anti-U.S. protests, the U.S. issued a worldwide caution for Americans travelling overseas.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos