Is there a secret NATO 'plot' to remove Ukraine's President Zelensky? NATO, the Western coalition led by the United States that has armed and financed Ukraine's response to the Russian occupation, is reportedly growing impatient with Zelensky. Critics argue that he has not been able to halt the Russian advance, has become an obstacle to peace negotiations with Moscow, and continues to demand financial and military support from the West without offering any accountability in return. While these claims are primarily coming from the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), similar sentiments seem to be emerging in various reports and commentaries from Western capitals. So has NATO finally grown tired of Zelensky?