/Is the world experiencing more earthquakes now than before? | Earth's inner core is moving

Earth has experienced a notable run of strong earthquakes in 2026. But scientists say the number of major earthquakes remains within the normal range, and there is no evidence of a new global earthquake season. Now scientists are using repeating earthquakes to study a part of earth nobody can directly see: the SOLID inner core more than 5,000 kilometres beneath the surface. Their analysis suggests the inner core, which once moved slightly faster than the surrounding layers, slowed around 2010 and began moving more slowly relative to the surface. It has not literally reversed its spin. The finding could help scientists understand tiny changes in the length of a day and the complex processes inside the planet that are connected to earth's magnetic field.