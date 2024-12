The Magnificent Seven stocks of Wall Street—Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Meta, Nvidia, Tesla, and Alphabet—have driven much of the S&P 500's growth in recent years. However, 2024 has shown some cracks in their dominance, especially compared to 2023’s performance. Stocks like Alphabet, Microsoft, and Apple have lagged behind the broader market in 2024, while Nvidia has stood out due to its central role in the AI boom. Watch in for more details!