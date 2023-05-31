Is South Korea's traditional society moving towards equality?

South Korean lawmakers have proposed the country's first same-sex marriage bill it is being called a defining moment in the fight for equality. The move seeks to amend the Civil Court but, lawmakers are arguing that it should include persons of the same sex in marriage. Experts say the bill is unlikely to pass as past efforts to get a green light on the same have met with opposition, especially from religious groups. They claim such moves would legalize homosexuality but it will help increase pressure on the government to expand the concept of a family.