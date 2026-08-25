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Is Pakistan’s military aura finally cracking?

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 25, 2026, 22:26 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 22:26 IST
Pakistan’s military has dominated politics for decades. But now, voices across the country are challenging the General and the establishment.

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