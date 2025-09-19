/Is 'No-Cost EMI' Really No Costs: Experts Warn, Always Read The Fine Print

Published: Sep 19, 2025, 11:06 IST | Updated: Sep 19, 2025, 11:06 IST
With the festive season just round the corner, India is bracing for mega sales on popular e-commerce websites and physical stores alike customers have started adding things to their online shopping cart and the whish list is also getting full. From smartphones to fridges, everything looks more affordable thanks to the popular “No-Cost EMI” payment options.
But here’s an important question: are these EMIs truly free, or is there a hidden cost behind the fine print?