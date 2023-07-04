Is junta serious about ending the lucrative drugs trade?

26th of June marks International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. Military Junta of Myanmar marked the occasion by torching almost half a billion dollars worth of seized illegal drugs in the commercial hub of Yangon. Myanmar, along with neighboring Laos and Thailand, forms the golden triangle, which has long been a hotbed of illegal drug production and trafficking. But is the Myanmar Junta really serious about ending the lucrative trade? United Nations reported record seizures of crystal meth last year. Additionally, there has been a revival in opium poppy farming in the chaos unleashed by the military coup in 2021. Some analysts perceive the Myamarie army as "the ultimate protection cartel of the trade".