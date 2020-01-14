Is Jama Masjid in Pakistan? Court asks Delhi Police on Bhim Army Chief's plea

Jan 14, 2020, 08.55 PM(IST)
Follow Us
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the Delhi Police over the arrest of Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad, who was arrested from outside Jama Masjid last month amid anti-CAA protests