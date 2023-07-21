Is India's Project Cheetah going awry? What's causing deaths of big cats?

Eight cheetahs were brought in from Namibia, after which another 12 arrived from South Africa in February. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi presided over the release of the first arrivals at the national park. But the project received a setback with a series of deaths of cheetahs. A total of eight felines have died so far, and in the aftermath of a recent death, a top Indian wildlife official was removed as concerns were raised about this high-profile and popular project. Take a look.