Elon Musk's artificial intelligence company, xAI, recently launched the latest version of their chatbot, Grok 3. At the time of launch, Musk called Grok 3 the smartest AI on Earth. However, new reports suggest that Musk's chatbot has a tendency to give biased answers. Many Grok users took to social media to share how the AI chatbot was censoring facts about President Donald Trump and Elon Musk himself. When asked who the biggest misinformation spreader was, Grok 3 replied that it had been explicitly instructed by its developers not to mention Donald Trump or Musk when responding to such prompts. Watch in for more details!