Is Canada's Trudeau losing popularity?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 30, 2023, 12:15 AM IST
When Justin Trudeau became Canada's Prime Minister for the first time back in 2015, his popularity was soaring high. The international media as well as the citizens of Canada were smitten by his personality. However, eight years down the line, Trudeau's popularity seems to be fading. According to a recent survey, the once popular poster boy has now been voted the worst Canadian Prime Minister in the last 50 years. Why has the liberal icon fallen from grace?

