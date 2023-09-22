Is Canada spying on Indian diplomats? Canada-India Khalistan row

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 05:15 PM IST
With India suspending visa services to Canadian citizens for “operational reasons” on Thursday as a fallout of the tense ties between the two countries after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June, there is anxiety and panic among parents in Punjab whose children are on study permit in the North American country. Watch this report to know more.

