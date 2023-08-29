Is AI making it easier for PayPal?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
Artificial intelligence is making it easier for PayPal to combat fraud and make it easier to pay. Well the company is in fact planning to launch three new products tying up AI soon now these features will help companies keep track of a user's personal information on the app.

