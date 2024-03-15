Ireland's Trade Minister Simon Coveney hopeful on India- EU FTA; Lauds India's payments system

Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Simon Coveney is upbeat on India European Union FTA, & has lauded India's payments systems. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, he said, "we see India is a very dynamic and huge growth market.. I hope many Irish companies come to India and visa versa". India Ireland trade worth $10 billion per year. On India's payments system he pointed, "It's cashless society, everybody is buying and selling via mobile phone, it's very impressive"