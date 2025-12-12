/Iraqi Forces Parade Through Capital In Tribute To Fallen Soldiers

Published: Dec 12, 2025, 24:49 IST | Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 24:49 IST
Iraqi security forces marched through the capital in a solemn tribute to the nation’s fallen soldiers. The parade honored troops who lost their lives in recent conflicts and ongoing security operations, highlighting their sacrifice and the continued efforts to maintain stability across the country. Crowds gathered to witness the ceremony, which featured military units, armored vehicles, and symbolic displays honoring national resilience and unity.