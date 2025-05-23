LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 23, 2025, 14:10 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 14:10 IST
Iraq's heatwave turns deadly as temperatures soar up to 49°C

Iraq faces an intense heatwave as temperatures soar to 49°C in Basra, marking an early and extreme summer.

