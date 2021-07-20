Iraq: At least 35 people killed, 50 wounded in Baghdad market blast

Jul 20, 2021, 08:30 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
At least 35 people have been killed and 50 wounded in a bomb attack on a busy market in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad. Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, saying one of its members detonated an explosive vest.
Read in App