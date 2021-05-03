Iran's supreme leader Khamenei says remarks by Zarif in audio leak 'big mistake'

May 03, 2021, 10:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei slammed remarks by Iran's foreign minister Javad Zarif as a 'big mistake', a week after a leaked tape emerged where the top diplomat disagreed with the strategies of a revered Iranian general.
Read in App