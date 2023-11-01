Iran's Ambassador sees India's 'Constructive' Role in reaching ceasefire amid West Asia crisis

Dr. Iraj Elahi , Iran's ambassador to India, highlighted the significant potential for India to make a positive impact in the ongoing crisis in west Asia. He emphasized on India's increasing global stature, stating, "India historically, and traditionally, considering its political potential, its role internationally, its rising economy, its rising influence in the world, it can have a constructive role in this situation." West Asia region is in turmoil currently with deaths of 1400 Israeli and over 8000 Palestinians even as the ongoing Israel Hamas war rages. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Dr. Elahi underlined that India's unique position as a nation with strong diplomatic ties to both Israel and the Islamic world gave it a unique opportunity amid the crisis. He explained, "So India can, first of all, considering its good relations with Israel, it's good relations with Islamic world. It can play a constructive and strong role in reaching a ceasefire at this stage, in stopping the bloodbath in Palestine."