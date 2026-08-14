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Iranian 'zigzag missile' which US can't stop | Decoding Iran's deadly missile tactics

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 14, 2026, 21:16 IST | Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 21:16 IST
Iran has fundamentally altered modern warfare by using terminal-manoeuvring ballistic missiles and cheap drone swarms to exhaust American air defences. Multiple reports reveal the US has burned through critical stockpiles of multi-million-dollar Patriot interceptors in West Asia. Tehran's mid-flight trajectory changes force US batteries to fire multiple interceptors per target, triggering an alarming weapons depletion across the Pentagon.

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