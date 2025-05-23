Published: May 23, 2025, 15:17 IST | Updated: May 23, 2025, 15:17 IST
Videos May 23, 2025, 15:17 IST
Iranian & US negotiators to meet for nuclear deal talks today
Iranian and US negotiators are meeting in Rome today for a fifth round of nuclear talks after a public disagreement over Tehran's nuclear uranium enrichment while Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for Rome to participate in the indirect talks with the US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff which are being held in the mediation of Oman.