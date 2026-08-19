/Iran war: UAE accuses Iran of firing missiles at shipping, halts all trade ties

The UAE has accused Iran of firing two ballistic missiles toward its shipping lanes, with one landing inside its territorial waters, and has responded by suspending all trade, commercial exchanges, and financial transactions with Tehran indefinitely. The UAE Defence Ministry said the missiles appeared aimed at maritime traffic, though no damage or injuries were reported. Iran has firmly denied the accusation, calling it "baseless," with some suggesting it could be a "false flag operation." The incident comes as talks between the US and Iran remain stalled, with Trump confirming no negotiations are currently planned.