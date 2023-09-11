Iran-US prisoner swap: Prisoner from both sides to transit through Qatar

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
After months of negotiations Iran and the US are finally set for a prisoner swap. The swap of five prisoners from each side will take place under the Qatar and Oman mediated deal. The Iranian Foreign Ministry has also confirmed the unfreezing of the Assets in South Korea with six billion dollars.

