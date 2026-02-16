/Iran US Nuclear Talk: Israel Demands Complete Uranium Removal in Iran Nuclear Deal

Published: Feb 16, 2026, 12:45 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 12:45 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has outlined clear red lines ahead of renewed U.S. , Iran nuclear negotiations, insisting that any future agreement must require all enriched uranium to be removed from Iran and that Tehran’s ability to enrich must be dismantled. Netanyahu’s remarks came as Iranian officials, including Abbas Araghchi, head to Geneva for the second round of talks with U.S. counterparts aimed at preventing further escalation and reaching a diplomatic deal.