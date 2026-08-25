/Iran to unveil world's largest missile city as US escalates economic pressure

Published: Aug 25, 2026, 16:26 IST | Updated: Aug 25, 2026, 16:26 IST
Iran says it is preparing to unveil what it describes as the world's largest missile city, even as the United States ramps up economic pressure with a sweeping new sanctions campaign. Tehran insists its military production remains uninterrupted and claims key military assets were relocated before the war, allowing missile and defense output to continue rising. Meanwhile, Washington has expanded sanctions targeting Iran's trade, financial and shipping networks, warning countries and companies against doing business with Tehran.