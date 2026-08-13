/Iran to launch 3 satellites at once as it builds a 24-satellite space network

Published: Aug 13, 2026, 21:31 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 21:31 IST
Iran is gearing up for a major space milestone, with plans to launch three satellites from its "Martyr Soleimani" constellation into orbit in a single mission before the year ends. Communications Minister confirmed the constellation will eventually total 24 satellites, 18 operational and 6 as backups, designed to boost Iran's Internet of Things connectivity and provide reliable communications far beyond regular ground networks.