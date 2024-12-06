Iran announced the activation of advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges, directly challenging the international community's oversight of its nuclear program..Tehran asserts that the steps are in accordance to its national interest, but the west fears Iran is building a nuclear bomb...this was ahead of the nuclear talks which iran held with three european countries, and uk's foreign intelligence chief said that Iran's nuclear ambitions pose a major global security threat even after setbacks dealt to Hamas and Hezbollah...
Iran To Build A Nuclear Bomb?
