LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Iran strike hit US communications dome, says report
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 11, 2025, 23:00 IST | Updated: Jul 11, 2025, 23:00 IST
Iran strike hit US communications dome, says report
Videos Jul 11, 2025, 23:00 IST

Iran strike hit US communications dome, says report

Satellite images have come to the fore, showing the aftermath of the Iranian strike on the Al Udeid air base of the Americans in Qatar last month.. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos